See Pics: Thousands gather at Kathmandu Durbar Square to celebrate Holi after 2 years of COVID-19 pandemic

Thousands of people gathered at Nepal's Kathmandu Durbar Square on Thursday for Holi, which is being celebrated after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Basantapur or the Kathmandu Durbar Square which has witnessed major turmoil and changes in Nepal is also referred as the "Holi Junction of Kathmandu".

"Basantapur area has witnessed rapid change in the system of celebration after the outbreak of COVID pandemic. At a time when the pandemic was ravaging, less footfall was witnessed here as the administration had put a cap on the number of people for any sort of gatherings. Now with the COVID numbers decreasing, the Basantapur again is returning as a celebratory hub," Dipendra Dhungana, a Kathmandu based photojournalist who has been covering the celebration for years told ANI.

Every year, tourists including foreigners flock to the square to celebrate the festival.

"The celebration is going great, everyone is so kind and everyone goes around smearing powder which I would not get to experience in my nation. Everyone touches each other's faces which would have been avoided in my country. It's great and amazing," Teressa, a visiting German tourist said.

The festival, also called the Spring festival, marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season.

This traditional culture of playing the Holi is marked on two separate days in Nepal. The Hilly and Himalayan districts of Nepal mark the day of Holi on Thursday (this year) whereas the Terai districts will be celebrating Holi tomorrow (Friday).

For two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pavilion had remained silent during the festival of colours where local administration allowed only limited processions to commence.

With the third wave of COVID infection, the crowds are back with gusto and fervour.

