See pics: Chennai observes complete lockdown today in view of rising number of COVID-19 cases

In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases and Omicron cases in the state and all over India, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced that it will impose fresh restrictions including a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, full lockdown on Sundays, ban on places of worship on weekends including Friday starting January 6.

"Night lockdown to be put in place from Jan 6, 10 pm-5 am, & full lockdown on Sunday, Jan 9 with restaurants to operate for takeaways from 7 am-10 pm. Only online classes to be allowed for classes 1 to 9, & physical classes for classes 10, 12," Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 08:44 AM IST