Security breach during Amit Shah's Tripura visit as car speeds past convoy | PTI

Agartala: A security breach was reported during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Tripura visit yesterday.

As per reports from NDTV, the breach, which was caught on camera, shows a White Tata Tigor following the Union Home Minister's convoy soon after he leaves the State Guest House in Agartala.

Cops attempted to stop the vehicle as Amit Shah's convoy passed by. However, the Tigor sped past the convoy, evading the security detail.

Amit Shah was in Agartala yesterday to meet with former Tripura royal Pradyot Manikya Debburma and discuss a BJP-Tipra Motha alliance. He also met with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who was recently sworn in.

Ambulance stuck in traffic during Home Minister's Mumbai visit

Earlier in September during the Home Minister's visit to Mumbai, an ambulance was caught in traffic in Andheri's Saki Naka as Amit Shah's convoy passes was allowed to pass. The ambulance was stuck for around 5 to 10 minutes despite the siren blowing out loud.

Mumbai citizen Jesson Jose posted the video on Instagram stating that he complained to the cops as to why the ambulance was kept waiting and not allowed to proceed. "This is very sad to see where an ambulance was asked to wait so that @amitshahofficial could pass by," he wrote.