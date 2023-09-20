'Secretaries Don't Run Country, BJP Gave OBC Prime Minister': Amit Shah's Reply To Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill as the 'dawn of a new era'. He emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently advocated for women's leadership and progress on a global stage, notably presenting a vision of women-led advancement during the G20 summit.

Shah stressed that women's security, respect, and equal participation have been the cornerstones of the government's agenda since PM Modi took office. He noted that while the bill had been introduced in Parliament four times before, it had not been passed, making a fervent appeal to all parliamentarians for unanimous support this time.

Speaking to the specifics of the bill, Shah highlighted that it reserved one-third of seats for women in each of the three existing categories of General, SC, and ST parliamentarians. This step represents a significant stride towards gender parity in Indian politics.

In a veiled jibe at the opposition, Shah remarked, "The problem is that their roots are not in India, and I don't want to say where they are."

BJP gave OBC PM: Amit Shah's response to Rahul

Countering Rahul Gandhi's earlier comments that only 3 out of 90 Secretaries are OBCs, Amit Shah asserted that it is the government, not secretaries, that runs the country. He underscored that the BJP has 85 MPs and 29 ministers from the OBC community, emphasising the party's commitment to inclusivity.

"Those claiming to speak for OBCs should know that it is BJP which gave an OBC prime minister," Shah said.

He implored MPs from all parties to support the Women's Reservation Bill, describing it as a matter of women's respect and offering to address any perceived shortcomings promptly. The stage is set for a historic decision that could transform the landscape of Indian politics, ushering in a new era of gender equality and representation.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)