Second part of Parliament's Budget session starts, parties seek curtailment over 5-state polls

Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Floor Leader of TMC Parliamentary Party in Lok Sabha, and Derek O'Brien, Leader of TMC Parliamentary Party in Rajya Sabha, have written to the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman, respectively, for adjournment of the Parliament session.

Sources said parties across the board support curtailing the session in view of the polls, PTI reported.

However, an official decision is yet to be taken.

The main focus of the government in the second part of the session is to get various demands of grants for the financial year 2021-22 passed along with the Finance Bill, which carries various tax proposals.

Besides these, the government has listed various bills for passage in the session.

Some of are the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, Electricity (Amendment) Bill, and Crypto currency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill.

The first part of the Budget session started on January 29 with the President's address to joint sitting of both Houses. The address was boycotted by over 20 opposition parties, including the Congress, in support of the demand of the protesting farmers for the repeal of the three farm laws.

The Union Budget was tabled on February 1.

Thereafter, House proceedings were washed out for four consecutive days over the opposition's demand for separate discussion on farm issues. To compensate for the lost time, the House sat till midnight for several days.

