During the 2002 Gujarat riots, Bilkis Bano was gangraped and 14 of her family members were murdered. | FPJ

Twenty-four years since she was gangraped and 14 of her family members were murdered in front of her as the 2002 Gujarat riots unfolded, Bilkis Bano ran from pillar to post to seek justice. Justice came when 11 men were convicted in 2008, but this too was short-lived as the Supreme Court on Monday suspended two of the convicts' life sentences and granted them bail, triggering what Bano called "fresh tears of pain, shock and disbelief".

What cut deeper for Bano was that the Supreme Court bench of Justice MM Sudresh and Justice PB Varale passed the order without hearing her. "I still cannot believe that once again, for the second time, an order has been passed by the Supreme Court without calling me up and without hearing me. I learnt of this through press reports," she said in a statement through her lawyer Shobha Gupta, as accessed through LiveLaw.

Recounting her prolonged fight for justice, the 2008 conviction, 2022 Gujarat High Court remission order and the eventual 2024 top court order that junked the remission, Bano said she continued to fight "for myself and for women everywhere - again and again and again". "I was a young girl, just 19 years old, when my world, my baby daughter, my family, my home, my trust in humanity was brutally wrenched from me. For 24 years, I have searched for and found reservoirs of courage I did not know I had, only because a million voices of support and solidarity came my way," the heart-wrenching statement read.

"Fight Will Continue"

Despite the hurdles she faced, Bano said rebuilt her life from ground up with the help of family and friends. The court's Monday order brings matter back to square one for her. "I find myself losing the very justice I had fought so hard to win. Familiar fears are resurfacing. I am scared once again. For myself, my family, and my children. And I am scared of losing faith in justice, yet again," she wrote.

The fight will continue and she will challenge the order, Bano said, for the sake of her children as they "do not deserve to live haunted by these fears and scars". She remembered her three-year-old daughter Saleha, who was snatched from then 19-year-old Bano's arms and her head was smashed against a rock. "No woman, no survivor, no citizen should have to endure this eternal test of belonging and equality, and fight for justice for the rest of her life," she wrote.

More power to Bilkis Bano, whose struggle is a source of power for all of us! https://t.co/rOJySiMTHl — Neha (@neha_aisa) November 17, 2026

Why Two Convicts Were Granted Bail

The life sentences of two convicts Bipinchand Kanaiyalal Joshi and Pradip Ramanlal Modhiya were suspended, with the Bench citing their incarceration for over 17 years, the severe handicap of one of them, and the existence of issues to be examined in their appeals.

They are among the 11 convicts who were released from a Godhra jail by the Gujarat government in August 2022. However, in January 2024, the Supreme Court quashed the remission granted to them and directed the convicts to surrender before the Godhra sub-jail authorities. The Supreme Court held that the Gujarat government was not competent to grant remission as the trial had been transferred to Maharashtra. The convicts were directed to surrender.