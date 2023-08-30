From Bilkis Bano To Madhumita Shukla: Four Heart-Wrenching Cases Where Justice Has Been Denied

The premature release of former UP minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani, who were sentenced to life in the Madhumita Shukla murder case, has once again raised eyebrows over the Indian judiciary system as this is yet another instance where convicts have gotten away by finding loopholes in the law.

Tripathi and his wife were arrested in 2003 in connection with the murder of poet Madhumita at her residence in Lucknow.

Tripathi was allegedly in a relationship with Madhumita and were sentenced to life by a Dehradun court in 2007. The case was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Uttarakhand HC and Supreme Court upheld the sentences.

Read Also Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court To Examine PILs On August 9

The couple was released from prison on Friday citing health issues. They are currently admitted to the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur.

But this is not the first instance when culprits have gotten away after 'allegedly' committing heinous crimes in India.

Bilkis Bano Rape & Murder Case

The Bilkis Bano case is a grim chapter in India's history that unfolded during the 2002 Gujarat riots. Bilkis Bano, a pregnant woman at the time, endured a horrifying ordeal when a mob attacked her family.

She was gang-raped, and several members of her family were brutally murdered. Initially, her case faced dismissal, and the perpetrators went unpunished. All 11 convicts were let go due to lack of evidence.

Bilkis Bano later filed a plea challenging the decision and the matter is now in the Supreme Court, which will resume hearing the final arguments on the pleas challenging the remission granted to the convicts on Aug 31.

Read Also Bilkis Bano Case: SC Hears Pleas Against Remissions Of All Convicts

IAS Krishnaiah Murder Case

The narrative of Krishnaiah, a 35-year-old individual, continues to endure, serving as an inspirational tale for generations of young individuals, particularly those hailing from modest backgrounds.

Hailing from a landless Dalit family in Mahabubnagar, Telangana, Krishnaiah's journey commenced in the humble profession of a laborer, following his father's footsteps. However, his trajectory didn't conclude there. Krishnaiah explored the field of journalism and subsequently ventured into academia, where he briefly held a position as a lecturer. Additionally, he also assumed the role of a clerk.

Overcoming numerous challenges, he successfully entered the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1985. While serving in Bihar, the IAS officer gained immense popularity among the underprivileged population. He dedicatedly ensured daily interactions with them to address their concerns.

In 1994, he assumed the position of District Magistrate in Gopalganj. It was during this phase that his life took a tragic turn. A violent incident occurred during Chhotan Shukla's funeral procession, resulting in a tumultuous mob of thousands, led by the now-defunct founder of BPP, Anand Mohan, attacking Krishnaiah's car as he was returning to Gopalganj after attending a special meeting.

The IAS officer was forcibly pulled out of his vehicle by the mob, subjected to physical assault, stoning, and eventually succumbed to fatal gunshot wounds. Anand Mohan was subsequently found guilty in the murder case of Krishnaiah in 1994.

Anand Mohan, who served over 15 years in prison, was freed early after the state tweaked the prison rules. The regulations underwent amendments on April 10, 2023, leading to the release of the former criminal turned politician who had spent fewer than 16 years in incarceration. This individual was subsequently released from prison on April 27.

Nitish Katara Murder Case

At the break of dawn on February 17, 2002, Nitish Katara, a 23-year-old Indian business executive residing in Delhi, met a tragic fate as he was murdered. The individual responsible for this heinous act was Vikas Yadav, the son of influential politician D. P. Yadav. It's noteworthy that Katara had just recently completed his studies at the Institute of Management Technology in Ghaziabad, where he had fallen in love with Bharti Yadav, a fellow classmate, who happened to be the sister of Vikas Yadav.

The court proceedings determined that Katara's murder was rooted in the notion of "honour killing," driven by the disapproval of their romantic relationship by the family. Subsequently, both Vikas and Vishal Yadav were pronounced guilty by the trial court and were sentenced to life imprisonment on May 30, 2008.

The verdict of the trial court was upheld by the Delhi High Court on April 2, 2014, maintaining the life imprisonment penalty for the convicted individuals. However, in a re-appeal related to the death sentence, the Delhi High Court extended the punishment to 25 years of rigorous life imprisonment without the possibility of remittance on February 6, 2015. On October 3, 2016, the Supreme Court handed down a verdict, sentencing Vikas and Vishal Yadav, along with Sukhdev Pehelwan, the third individual implicated in the case, to a 25-year imprisonment term devoid of any possibility of remission.

The Supreme Court, however, on Tuesday, said it would hear on October 3 a plea by Vikas Yadav which raises the issue of denial of remission benefit to him.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)