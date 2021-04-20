Scale up production capacity; Govt will provide all possible help: PM Modi tells vaccine manufacturers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged vaccine manufacturers to continuously scale up their production capacity to inoculate all Indians in the shortest possible time. Interacting with vaccine manufacturers from across the country via video conferencing, Modi said the private sector will play an even more active role in the vaccination drive in the coming days and that this will require better coordination between hospitals and industry.

He also assured all possible support and smooth approval process for the vaccine candidates which are currently under trial phase. The health infrastructure of our private sector has played a big role in the country's fight against COVID-19, he said.

According to a statement from the PMO, Modi noted that the government has now allowed the vaccination for every adult starting from May 1 as it believes in the manufacturers' ability of vaccine makers. The prime minister credited the manufacturers for developing and producing vaccines in a record time and noted that the vaccines developed are the cheapest, with India undertaking the world's largest inoculation programme.