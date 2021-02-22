SC to take up contempt plea against comic artist Kunal Kamra after 4 weeks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday adjourned for four weeks the hearing on the plea seeking contempt against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra over his alleged scandalous tweets against the judiciary.

A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and R S Reddy deferred the matter after an adjournment was sought by some petitioners who wanted time to file rejoinder to the reply filed by Kamra.

One of the petitions in the Kamra case has been filed by law student Shrirang Katneshwarkar and others. Kamra in his reply had defended the alleged scandalous tweets against the judiciary, saying India would be reduced to a "country of incarcerated artists and flourishing lapdogs" if powerful people and institutions show inability to "tolerate rebuke or criticism".