SC issues notices to Kunal Kamra, Rachita Taneja on pleas seeking contempt proceedings against them

The apex court has asked Kunal Kamra and Rachita Taneja to file their responses in six weeks.

On Thursday, a three-judge bench, comprising justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy and M R Shah, heard the submissions of advocate Nishant R Katneshwarkar, who appeared for one of the petitioners and claimed that Kamra had posted several tweets scandalous to the judiciary, reported PTI. “All these tweets are scandalous and we had sought consent from the attorney general,” PTI quoted Katneshwarkar as saying in court.