SC to hear from November 14 pleas challenging constitutional validity of abrogation of Article 370

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday fixed November 14 to commence hearing on a batch of petitions challenging constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to abrogate the provisions of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. A 5-judge Constitution bench, headed by Justice N V Ramana, allowed four weeks to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to file counter-affidavits on the petitions.

It refused the petitioners' request that not more than 2 weeks be given for filing of counter-affidavits. The apex court also put an embargo on filing of any fresh writ petition challenging the constitutional validity on abrogation of Article 370. The bench said that it has to give a "reasonable time" to the Centre and J&K administration to file their affidavits as it is necessary that pleadings are completed so that hearing could commence.

"We have to allow the Centre and the J&K administration to file counter-affidavit otherwise we can't decide the matter," said the bench, also comprising justices S K Kaul, R Subhash Reddy, B R Gavai and Surya Kant.

The top court said that after filing of the counter affidavits, the petitioners would file replies on them within a week thereafter."We can't have an unending process of filing of writ petitions in the matter. Whatever has been filed, has already been filed. It (filing of fresh petitions) must stop. We have to give them (Centre and J&K) reasonable time to file their counters," the bench said.

The bench also told advocates representing the petitioners raising objections to Attorney General K K Venugopal's seeking four weeks to file counter affidavit, that "it is unreasonable to think that any decision or order will be passed before October 31". The petitioners submitted that under the new legislation, the state of J&K would become two separate Union Territories on October 31 and thus there was a need for an urgent hearing as also granting status quo.