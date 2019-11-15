SC rejects ED appeal against Congress leader DK Shivakumar's bail plea

Supreme Court issues notice to Congress leader DK Shivakumar after hearing an appeal filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the bail granted to him by Delhi High Court in a money laundering case.

A bench comprising Justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat rejected the request of the Solicitor General, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to issue a notice to the other side on the appeal. The Delhi High Court had on October 23 granted bail to Shivakumar.