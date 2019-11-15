SC issues notice to election commission over Madhu Koda's disqualification

On Friday, Supreme Court issues notice to Election Commission of India on petition by former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Madhu Koda challenging his disqualification in 2017. The Court has refused to allow Koda to contest 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, till further hearing in the case.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea filed by former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda challenging his disqualification by the Election Commission in 2017 for not submitting poll expenses. A bench headed by CJI designate Justice S A Bobde took note of the submission that Koda's petition needed an urgent hearing in view of the fact that the last date for filing nomination for the upcoming Assembly polls was concluding on November 18. Koda was disqualified by the poll panel in 2017 for not submitting poll expenses incurred by him in contesting assembly election in an appropriate format. Koda, an Independent MLA, served as the chief minister from 2006 to 2008.

Jharkhand is currently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The ongoing term of the Jharkhand assembly will end on January 5. The elections will be held in five phases and will start on November 30. Polling will be held in 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Results for the Jharkhand assembly elections will be declared on December 23.