SC allows reopening of Vedanta's Sterlite copper plant in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin for oxygen production

Amid an ongoing oxygen crisis, the Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Vedanta to reopen its controversial Sterlite copper plant in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin on a stand-alone basis. The plant cannot be used for any purpose other than oxygen production. The company for its part has submitted before the apex court that it will supply oxygen free of cost to people in need.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended that produced oxygen should be given to the Centre for allocation to various states. Appearing before the bench for Vedanta, senior lawyer Harish Salve estimated that the plat could begin producing oxygen in around 10 days.