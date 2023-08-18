SC Agrees To List CBI's Plea Challenging Bail To Lalu Prasad Yadav In Fodder Scam Case

Lalu Prasad Yadav (left) with RJD's Shivanand Tiwari in Bihar | Twitter

The Supreme Court on Friday (August 18) agreed to list a plea of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the bail granted by Jharkhand High Court to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, in the fodder scam case.

The CBI mentioned before the Supreme Court seeking urgent listing of its plea to cancel the bail of Lalu Prasad.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

