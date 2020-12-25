SBI Clerk Mains 2020: Results declared on sbi.co.in/careers; click here to know more

The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the results SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Mains examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the SBI Clerk Mains examination 2020 can check their results online at sbi.co.in/careers.

The main examination was held from October 31 to November 7, 2020, across various locations in the country.

Candidates who will qualify for the main exam will be called for an appointment. It is important to note that there is no interview round for the clerical posts or recruitment of junior associates.

Steps to check the result: