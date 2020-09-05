SBI Annuity Deposit Scheme: From eligibility to features; click here to know more

State Bank of India (SBI) offers Annuity Deposit facility to enable the depositor to pay one-time lump sum amount and to receive the same in Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs), comprising a part of the principal amount as well as interest on the reducing principal amount, compounded at quarterly rests and discounted to the monthly value.

It gives the option to the customer to deposit a lump sum amount, which is repaid to the over a period in equated monthly instalment (EMI).

Who is eligible?

The SBI annuity deposit scheme can be opened by all residents, including minors.