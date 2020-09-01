How to open SBI savings account online

COVID-19 has changed many aspects of our lives. As the cases surged in the country, many of us locked ourselves in. Thus, amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, most people started looking at digital savings accounts, instead of visiting the banks regularly.
For the convenience of customers with digital banking services, SBI also relaunched its ‘SBI Insta Saving Bank Account’ recently.
It is an Aadhaar-based instant digital savings account, which can be opened through SBI YONO. It is completely paperless and can be opened with just a PAN and Aadhaar number.
Customer needs to download the YONO by SBI App on his/her Mobile phone/device or use the SBI YONO portal.
Here's how you can open SBI savings account online:
Download the SBI YONO app, and enter the PAN and Aadhaar details
Submit OTP, and fill other relevant details, and submit
Choose a nominee for the SBI Insta Saving Bank Account
Once the process is complete, the account holder will get his/her account activated instantly
Upgrade to full KYC by visiting their nearest SBI branch within a year of opening the account.
Cheque book will be available on request, charges applicable
A/C statement will be emailed monthly
You can convert the account to zero balance salary account
You will get a personalized debit card
Things to keep in mind:
Single branch visit required
Available only for Resident Literate Indians, above 18 years of age.
POI (Proof of Identity), POA (Proof of Address) and PAN card are mandatory
Singly operated account only
Nomination is mandatory