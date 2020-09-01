How to open SBI savings account online

COVID-19 has changed many aspects of our lives. As the cases surged in the country, many of us locked ourselves in. Thus, amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, most people started looking at digital savings accounts, instead of visiting the banks regularly.

For the convenience of customers with digital banking services, SBI also relaunched its ‘SBI Insta Saving Bank Account’ recently.

It is an Aadhaar-based instant digital savings account, which can be opened through SBI YONO. It is completely paperless and can be opened with just a PAN and Aadhaar number.

Customer needs to download the YONO by SBI App on his/her Mobile phone/device or use the SBI YONO portal.

Here's how you can open SBI savings account online: