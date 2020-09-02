No free lunch for conmen: How SBI is fighting ATM fraud amid COVID-19

Country’s largest lender, State Bank of India, has introduced a new feature for customer safety. According to the bank, it will alert the customer through an SMS if anyone uses an ATM card linked to the phone number to check balance or mini statement.

This additional move is to keep a tab of any fraudulent activities at these COVID-19 times. Besides, the bank is trying to educate the customers to not ignore the SMS that is sent out by the bank especially when the activity like balance enquiry or mini-statement is not done by the customer. “It could be a scammer's attempt to check your bank account for the money. Immediately notify and request your bank to freeze your card," SBI said.