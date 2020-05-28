Savarkar Jayanti 2020: From Indira's praise to Rahul's mockery - Congress' complex relationship with Hindutva icon

In the Christopher Nolan-directed Dark Knight Trilogy, one scene between the Batman and The Joker stands out. Batman asks The Joker why he wants to kill him. The Joker bursts out laughing and says, “Kill you?! I don’t want to kill you. What would I do without you? No… you complete me!”

That complex relationship pretty much sums up the relationship between the Congress and Veer Savarkar. Savarkar is the favourite whipping boy of the Congress’ IT cell, much like Jawaharlal Nehru is for the BJP IT Cell.

It's also interesting to note how people tweet about Nehru and Savarkar. This is particularly evident from the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets. Every year on Nehru’s death anniversary, which falls a day before Savarkar’s birth anniversary, the prime minister pays ‘tribute’ to Nehru in one sentence – something he has to given the position Modi holds, but when it comes to paying tribute to Savarkar, it’s an almost 280-character tweet with an embedded video.