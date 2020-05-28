7 lesser-known facts about Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, fondly known Veer Savarkar, is being remembered on his birth anniversary. He was born on this day in 1883. Savarkar was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, writer, social reformer and formulator. While his teachings and writings are not fully explored, here are some lesser known facts about the hero.

When he was 15, he organised a youth organisation to advocate nationalist ideas.

While pursuing his B.A from Fergusson College in Pune, he was inspired by Lokamanya Tilak’s announcement to boycott British clothes. He went a step ahead and on October 7, 1905, during Dusshera, he set up a bonfire (holi) and burnt all his foreign clothes and goods.

He was arrested in 1909 on charges of plotting an armed revolt against the Morle-Minto reform. He tried to escape by diving in the water but was arrested as he reached the shore.

On July 1911, Savarkar was sentenced to two life sentences i.e. 50 years in the cellular jail of Andamans, also known as Kala Pani. After mercy petitions and pressure from Indian National Congress he was shifted to Yerwada Jail in 1923 and was released in 1924 under strict conditions of not participating in politics for 5 years and barring to leave Ratnagiri district.

Though he was not allowed to participate in politics and leave Ratnagiri, he decided to work on abolishment of untouchability in Ratnagiri. He gained 100 percent success in it within 2 years. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar who was the editor of the ‘Janta’, a monthly, compared his work to Lord Buddha.

Not one but eight works of Savarkar were banned by British government. The list includes: Mazzini –his biography in Marathi, Indian War of Independence 1857, drama Usshaap, Shraddhanand –magazine by his brother that carried his articles and his biography by GP Parchure, among others.