PM Modi, Venkaiah Naidu, others pay tribute to Veer Savarkar on his 137th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and others paid tributes to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar, on his 137th birth anniversary on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "On his Jayanti, I bow to the courageous Veer Savarkar. We remember him for his bravery, motivating several others to join the freedom struggle and emphasis on social reform."