'Satta Toh Aate Jaate Rehti Hai...': SP Leader Mahesh Yadav Threatens Officials For Sealing His Commercial Property In Noida; VIDEO Surfaces

SP Leader Mahesh Yadav Threatens Officials For Sealing His Commercial Property In Noida

Noida: A video has surfaced on the internet in which it can be seen that Samajwadi party leader and close aide of Akhilesh Yadav is threatening officers of the Noida authority. The leader was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. In the video, the leader can be heard telling the officials that when his party returns to power, action will be taken against them.

Mahesh Yadav was furious after the authorities took action against the defaulting builders. They sealed a commercial complex in Sector-18 on Wednesday which belonged to Mahesh Yadav. Yadav got angry and threatened the authorities for their actions. He said, "Sharma ji Satta-Watta to aate jaate rehti hai, yeh toh ulte seedhe ishaare pe kaam kiye ho, kal hamara waqt ayega toh koi dhund ke bhi nahi bacha payega." (Power will come and go, you have done this on somebody's orders, but when our time comes, no one will be able to save you).

Mahesh Yadav is said to be a close aide of Akhilesh Yadav and there are reports that he has hosted the Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister many times at his home. The authority in Noida, in its crackdown against the defaulters who have not paid their dues, had cancelled the allotted plot. There are reports that Yadav had filed a petition in the High Court against the decision which was dismissed by the court. The court also ordered the allottee to deposit Rs 21 crore in installments with the authority.

The allottee, however, failed to deposit the amount and defaulted on the deadlines issued by the authority. He also rented the shops in the building to several showroom owners without the permission of the authority. However, the allottee neither deposited any money with the Authority nor responded to its letters. Instead, the allottee rented out shops in the eight-story building to several showroom owners under false pretenses.

Mahesh Yadav said that he is fighting a legal battle in the High Court and also said that no decision has been taken in connection with the matter. He also accused the police personnel of misbehaving with the tenants while sealing the building and also stated that they are facing difficulties after the action taken by the authority.