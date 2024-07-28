'Bulldozer... Ghusa Dunga': BJP Kanpur MLA Surendra Maithani Threatens Official Against Demolition Action; VIDEO Surfaces

UP: BJP MLA from Kanpur's Govindnagar legislative assembly, Surendra Maithani, seen with CM Yogi Adityanath in this file pic | X

Lucknow, July 28: UP BJP MLA from Kanpur's Govindnagar, Surendra Maithani, blatantly threatened an officer on phone against carrying out any demolition or eviction drive using a bulldozer after a team under the officer allegedly stuck notices outside the houses of people in Vivekanand Nagar asking them to vacate their houses.

The video showing BJP MLA warning the officer on the phone went viral on social media. In the video, the MLA dares the officer to "send bulldozer" if he has guts and tells him that all the notices put on the houses in the locality have been torn apart after his instructions.

"PM Modi and (UP) CM Yogi Adityanath are giving houses to the people and you are trying to bring down houses, how dare you?" the MLA is heard saying to the official on phone.

"Listen to me, if you take any step and send any bulldozer here, I will personally be there to 'welcome' you guys. You can tape my voice. I will ensure that the bulldozer ends up in the canal. Don't you dare do anything in this area," the MLA says in the video, threatening the officer on the phone.

The MLA himself posted about the incident on social media platform X. Taking to the social media, he informed that the officer he was spoke to on the phone is Manoj Kumar, who works in the irrigation department.

"If the bulldozer comes, MLA Surendra Manthani will be seen standing in its way and I will not let any house in the colony to be demolished and will not let people become homeless. I am ready to go to any extent to protect the interests of my poor people. I am ready to go to any extent to protect the interests of my poor people. But I will not let any poor and needy person be harmed. This is my duty as well as my religion," the MLA posted on his social media handle," the BJP MLA said in his post.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rumblings In UP BJP After Below Par Performance In LS Polls

The fact that a BJP MLA openly spoke against the much hyped "bulldozer action" which was enthusiastically promoted by UP CM Yogi Adityanath himself is only the latest instance showing not all's well in the state party unit.

Dissenting voices and news reports claiming that Deputy UP CM Keshav Maurya is unhappy with CM Yogi's leadership and is trying to drum up support while aiming for the Chief Minister's post has only added to the political speculations. Keshav Prasad Maurya's comment at a state party meeting, where the deputy CM said, "Organisation is always bigger than the government and no one can be bigger than the organisation," was seen by political observers as an open hint dropped by Maurya against CM Yogi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak on Friday (July 26) were in Delhi where they attended various meetings. As per reports, the central BJP leadership is unhappy over the reported inflighting in the state BJP unit. UP BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary also met PM Narendra Modi on July 17 and reports claimed that organisational matters were discussed regarding the politically crucial state.