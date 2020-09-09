Sanjay Jha says Subramanian Swamy would've been thrown out of Congress for 'anti-party activities'

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has been at odds with his party on a number of issues. He has openly slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the economic crisis and more recently over conducting the JEE and NEET examinations amid the pandemic.

On Monday, Swamy wrote a letter to PM Modi and questioned the exclusion of loans to farmers and other vulnerable sections from the Reserve Bank of India's moratorium package.

Earlier, Swamy warned the government that the decision to go ahead with NEET and JEE exams would have grave political costs. "If our Modi Government goes through imposing the NEET/JEE exam now it will be the giant mistake like Nasbandi in 1976 that caused the undoing of Indira government in 1977. Indian voters may suffer silently but have long memories," he tweeted.

“Holding the exam in my opinion you may lead to a large number of suicides in the country," he wrote in a letter to PM Modi.

Meanwhile, suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha has said that if Swamy had been in the grand old party, he would have been thrown out for 'anti-party activities'. Taking to Twitter, Jha said, "I have often disagreed with Dr Subramaniam Swamy but I like the fact that he speaks his mind out. We need politicians who question everything and everyone, including their own. I find it ridiculous that adult men are expected to be scared of their bosses in politics. Bizarre!"