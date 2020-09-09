'If Amit Malviya isn't removed from BJP IT cell by tomorrow....': Subramanian Swamy's ultimatum

After accusing BJP IT cell of using fake accounts to "make personal attacks" on him, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday has given an ultimatum to the party to sack its IT cell chief Amit Malviya.

Taking to Twitter, Swamy said that if Malviya isn't removed by tomorrow, "it means the party brass does not want to defend me". He added that since there is no forum in the party where he can ask the opinion of the cadre and "hence I will have to defend myself".

"By tomorrow If Malaviya is not removed from BJP IT cell (which is my five villages compromise proposal to Nadda) it means the party brass does not want to defend me. Since there is no forum in the party where I can ask for cadre opinion, hence I will have to defend myself," read Swamy's tweet.