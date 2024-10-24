Sangh-Um Sharanam: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Meets RSS Chief Bhagwat In Mathura

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (L) & RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (R) | File Images

Mathura: A high-profile closed-door meeting between RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lasted for two and a half hours in Mathura. This is their first significant interaction since the Lok Sabha elections, adding weight to political speculations, especially in view of the upcoming by-elections for nine assembly seats in the state.

According to sources, the discussion extended beyond the immediate by-elections to the broader political equations shaping the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Bhagwat reportedly emphasized the importance of making development a central focus, alongside the ongoing Hindutva agenda. This guidance comes amid reports suggesting that the Sangh was displeased with the BJP's top leadership after the Lok Sabha election results earlier this year.

This meeting comes at a critical juncture for the BJP, as it tries to regain ground after a significant setback in the last Lok Sabha elections. The alliance between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress secured 43 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, marking the BJP’s most substantial defeat in the state over the past decade.

About The Upcoming By-Elections

The upcoming by-elections will see the BJP facing the same coalition under the INDIA alliance. The SP has fielded candidates on seven of the nine seats in the by-elections, while the BJP is yet to announce its list of contenders. Party insiders indicate that the BJP is crafting a robust strategy to reverse its recent losses. It is believed that the RSS will play an active role in the campaign, mobilizing its cadre at the grassroots level. Door-to-door campaigns and worker conferences are expected to be key components of the election strategy.

The Backdrop Of Tensions Between The Sangh & BJP

The meeting gains further importance against the backdrop of perceived tensions between the RSS and BJP leadership. About four months ago, both Bhagwat and Yogi were present in Gorakhpur for nearly 26 hours, yet they did not meet despite being in close proximity, raising questions about their relationship. At the time, rumours surfaced that the Sangh was dissatisfied with the BJP's leadership, prompting speculation about internal rifts.

After the Mathura meeting, CM Yogi visited the Deendayal Go Vigyan Research and Training Center in Parkham, where Mohan Bhagwat is currently staying. The meeting between the two leaders took place behind closed doors, with officials from various wings of the RSS and BJP waiting outside the room.

The timing and nature of the discussion suggest a possible recalibration of strategies as both the BJP and RSS seek to strengthen their positions before the by-elections and the 2027 assembly polls. The outcome of the upcoming by-elections could serve as a bellwether for the broader political landscape in Uttar Pradesh, making this closed-door meeting a critical moment in the state’s politics.