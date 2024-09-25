'It Is RSS' Responsibility To Ensure That BJP Does Not Go Astray,' Writes Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (L) & Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (R) | File Pics

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the National Convenor of AAP, wrote a letter urging RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to step in and oversee the activities of the BJP. In a letter written on Wednesday, Kejriwal asked five questions to Mohan Bhagwat and asked him to take responsibility in matters of the BJP.

In the letter, Arvind Kejriwal asked, "BJP was born from the womb of RSS, it is the responsibility of RSS to ensure that BJP does not go astray, Did you ever stop Modi ji from doing wrong things?"

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal writes to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, asks him questions while alleging misuse of central agencies. pic.twitter.com/qI4WzNZZmv — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2024

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Criticises BJP FOr Aligning With "Corrupt" Leaders

He criticised the BJP for aligning with alleged 'corrupt' leaders and inducting them into the party.

"The leaders whom PM Modi and Amit Shah called the most corrupt, whom they themselves called corrupt, were inducted into the BJP; do you agree with such politics?" he said in his letter.

Kejriwal asked, "You had a law that leaders will retire after 75 years... Amit Shah is saying that this rule will not apply to Modi. What applied to Advani ji, why will it not apply to Modi ji?

Former Delhi CM Raises Questions Regarding JP Nadda's Statement About The RSS

He also raised a question regarding JP Nadda's statement about the RSS saying, "JP Nadda said during the Lok Sabha elections that he does not need RSS. Has the son grown so much that he has started showing his might to his mother? Didn't you feel sad when he said this?"

He further alleged that the BJP is using ED, and CBI for threatening opposition parties and put the emphasis on the need for ethical governance and political stability.

"Parties are being broken by threatening ED CBI, governments are being toppled, is this right? Does RSS accept this?" Kejriwal asked in his letter.

Arvind Kejriwal is currently out of jail on bail in connection to Excise Policy Scam. The case alleges multiple irregularities in the formation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy (2021-22) by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The policy was withdrawn after allegations of corruption.