Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal Promises Free Electricity, Schools, And Mohalla Clinics During Sirsa Roadshow; VIDEO

Arvind Kejriwal during Sirsa roadshow promises free electricity and improved public services for Haryana

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal who held a roadshow in Rania town of poll-bound Haryana’s Sirsa district on Tuesday, said that he had not come to seek votes to get power, but to serve it after leaving the post of chief minister in Delhi.

Haryana has assembly elections slated for October 5 results of which would come out on October 8.

Addressing the gatherings during his roadshow, the AAP national convenor Kejriwal vowed to bring the Delhi model of free electricity, top-tier schools, hospitals, and Mohalla Clinics to Haryana if AAP would be voted to power. He was accompanied by AAP state presidentSushil Gupta and other senior leaders.

"These people (BJP) had put me in jail for 5.5 months. My only fault is that during my tenure as Delhi CM for 10 years, I did a lot of work. I built good government schools for the children of the poor in Delhi, ” he said and added that earlier, there used to be power cuts of 7-8 hours in Delhi, but now there is 24x7 electricity supply. He went on to add that he made electricity supply free of charge in Delhi and Punjab, and started arranging pilgrimages for the elderly for free.

"All these works that I do in Delhi and Punjab, no corrupt person can do.......we made electricity free in Delhi, which cost Rs 3,000 crores. If I were a thief, I would have pocketed Rs 3,000 crores. What was the need for me to provide this facility to the public? I built excellent government schools for the children of the poor, it cost money. If I were corrupt, I would have embezzled the money’’, he held.

He further alleged that the BJP government is in power in 22 states and wherever it has a government, electricity is expensive. "My simple question to you is whether the one who makes electricity free is corrupt or the one who makes it dearer’’, he asked.