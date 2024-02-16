Sandeshkhali Violence: 'There Couldn't Be Anything More Disgusting Than This...' Says Actor-Politician Mithun Chakraborty

File photo of Mithun Chakraborty | Photo by ANI

Amid the ongoing violence and unfortunate events around the developments in Sandeshkhali, Actor Politician Mithun Chakraborty has hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and West Bengal Govt severely criticising the current situation in West Bengal. Mithun Chakraborty said, "There couldn't be a more disgusting thing than this... With women, you're playing such a kind of game? This is unbelievable... We all do politics, but this is beyond politics... This shouldn't happen... We all have the responsibility to raise our voices and to make sure that they don't have to suffer this plight."

#WATCH | Kolkata: On the Sandeshkhali incident, veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty says, "...There couldn't be a more disgusting thing than this... With women, you're playing such a kind of game? This is unbelievable... We all do politics, but this is beyond… pic.twitter.com/CueT4NpkRU — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

The issue

Women in Sandeshkhali have been up in arms over the last few days over alleged atrocities committed on them. Protests have begun in Sandeshkhali, a village in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas since February 8 over the claim of hundreds of women that top Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in the area have launched a 'reign of terror' against local women.

VIDEO | "They (TMC government) may not let us go (to Sandeshkhali), but the country is watching the atrocities on women and it will not tolerate this," says BJP MP Brij Lal, part of the six-member committee of party MPs, who have been stopped in North 24 Parganas from visiting… pic.twitter.com/H42AUfZSNg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 16, 2024

The women claim that TMC men would survey houses and abuse women for days together. The women further claimed that Sheikh Shahjahan, a member of the local Zila Parishad, is the prime culprit. Sheikh Shahjahan is absconding after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) tried to raid his premises. Protesters demand immediate action in a bid to change the situation.

BJP delegation in Sandeshkhali

In the aftermath of the violence, the BJP formed a six-member committee of Union Ministers and MPs, who have been tasked with visiting Sandeshkhali and gathering facts on the alleged incidents of sexual harassment and violence against women. They were directed to visit the incident site, take stock of the situation, talk to victims and submit their report to BJP national president JP Nadda.

#WATCH | West Bengal: The 6-member BJP delegation constituted by party national president JP Nadda to visit Sandeshkhali has been stopped by Police. pic.twitter.com/k0xQoYUQs8 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

The 6-member BJP delegation constituted by the party national president, JP Nadda, to visit Sandeshkhali was stopped by the police in West Bengal on Friday. The six-member team includes party leaders Annapurna Devi, Pratima Bhowmik, Sunita Duggal, Kavita Patidar, Sangeeta Yadav and Brij Lal. BJP leader Agnimitra Paul is accompanying the delegation to Sandeshkhali. As the delegation was blocked by the police, they raised objections to the police's conduct claiming the police had no right to stop them.