Sandeshkhali Violence: ED Opposes Shahjahan Sheikh’s Bail Plea

TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan | File photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in a court in Kolkata had opposed bail of absconding Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh and claimed that he is 'influential'.

Shahjahan’s counsel however, said that the TMC leader cannot be termed as ‘absconding’ as his bail plea is before the court and also that the central agency could not bring any evidence against Shahjahan in connection to his alleged involvement in multi-crore ration distribution scam.

ED conducts raids

The ED on Friday had conducted raids in five different locations in the city including Howrah, Birati and Bijoygarh in the houses of businessmen associated with Shahjahan in the old land grab fraudulent case.

"These businessmen were associated with Shahjahan in fish businesses. We are looking for particular documents," said an ED officer.

The central agency had also issued a fresh summon against Shahjahan in connection to multi-crore ration distribution scam and had asked him to be present before their office on February 29.

Notably, Shahjahan has been absconding since January 5 when ED officials visited his residence to raid. ED officials were mobbed by the local people.