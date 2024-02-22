Sandeshkhali Violence: Angry Villagers Set Accused Sheikh Shahjahan's Brother's Hut On Fire

Tensions continued to escalate in Sandeshkhali on Thursday as villagers set fire to a hut owned by Shirajuddin, the brother of Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh who is currently evading authorities. The incident unfolded in the Rampur locality of Sandeshkhali, where numerous women have initiated a protest, accusing Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates of committing sexual offenses against them.

Shirajuddin forcibly 'grabbed' their lands, says tribals

According to the villagers, Shirajuddin forcibly acquired control of the area from tribal inhabitants, purportedly under the influence of his brother.

The recent development follows a series of events where villagers torched a poultry farm belonging to Shibu Hazra, a close associate of Shahjahan Sheikh and Trinamool Congress leader, who has since been apprehended. The protesters alleged that the farm was illegally established on land forcibly taken over by Sheikh and his associates, further claiming that the area surrounding the farm had become a center for illicit activities.

Residents recounted numerous instances of land grabs orchestrated by Shahjahan and his cohorts in the Sandeshkhali region.

Villagers voice grievances to NCST members

Shahjahan Sheikh has been evading authorities since January 5, following an incident where his supporters attacked an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team conducting searches at his residence in connection with an alleged ration scam.

Moreover, on Thursday, villagers intercepted a convoy of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) and voiced their grievances regarding Shahjahan Sheikh.

According to PTI, during their visit to Sandeshkhali, the NCST team received more than 23 complaints regarding instances of coerced land acquisition and incidents of torture.

NCST acting vice-chairperson Ananta Nayak, talking to reporters, said, "They (Sandeshkhali residents) have mentioned the name of a political leader. We will include it in our report. We have received more than 23 complaints so far."