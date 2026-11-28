'Sanatan Has Triumphed': BJP Celebrates Karthigai Deepam Lighting At Thiruparankundram Hill After Supreme Court's Intervention | Videos | BJP & ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, November 28, welcomed the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, following the Supreme Court's intervention in the matter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a series of posts on social media platform X, the saffron party celebrated the ceremonial lighting of the sacred lamp, describing it as a victory for Sanatan Dharma. The BJP also criticised those who, according to the party, had attempted to obstruct the religious tradition and hurt the sentiments of Hindu devotees.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In another post, the BJP said that despite attempts to prevent the ritual, the lighting of the lamp had ultimately taken place.

"They tried every possible way to stop it, but ultimately, Sanatan faith prevailed!" the party wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Describing the lighting as a symbolic victory for devotees, it added, "𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐦 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐧 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥 𝐍𝐚𝐝𝐮’𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞, 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐧𝐨 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐟𝐚𝐢𝐭𝐡."

Karthigai Deepam Lit At Thiruparankundram Hill

The ceremonial lamp was lit at 5 pm on Saturday at the Deepathoon stone pillar, drawing large gatherings of devotees and members of Hindu organisations to Thiruparankundram Hill.

The ceremony took place amid devotional chants and traditional music, with priests, civic officials, security personnel and devotees present at the temple premises.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several devotees of Lord Murugan were seen shedding tears of joy and bursting firecrackers following the lighting of the sacred lamp.

The Supreme Court's intervention followed a controversy over the implementation of its earlier order concerning the lighting of Karthigai Deepam at the stone pillar. The apex court took serious exception to the authorities' failure to comply with its directions and ordered arrangements for the ceremony on November 28.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!