Madurai: Karthigai Deepam Lit At Thiruparankundram Hill Amid Devotional Chants | Video | ANI

A large number of devotees and members of Hindu organisations gathered at and around Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on Saturday to witness the ceremonial lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar. The ceremonial lighting came following the Supreme Court's verdict under the supervision of retired High Court judges Justice S. Vaidyanathan and Justice V. Parthiban.

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The sacred lamp was lit at 5 pm at the temple premises amid devotional chants and traditional music, creating a spiritually charged atmosphere as devotees gathered to witness the religious ceremony.

Priests, civic officials, security personnel and devotees were present during the event.

Devotees of Lord Murugan shed tears of joy and burst firecrackers following the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam.

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