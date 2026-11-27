The Deepam was lit up at Uchipllaiyar mandapam. | ANI

Supreme Court on Friday issued a contempt notice to the Tamil Nadu chief secretary and other officials for "willful and brazen" violation of its order on the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam. It ordered the lighting of the lamp at the disputed Deepathoon stone pillar atop the Thiruparankundram hill on Saturday using the flame lit at Uchipillaiyar mandapam on November 24.

At The Controversy's Root

In Madurai, the Thiruparankundram hill is home to the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy temple and the Sikandar Badusha Dargah. Here the traditional Tamil Hindu festival Karthigai Deepam is celebrated by lighting the Maha Deepam at the Uchipillaiyar Deepa Mandapam, located on the lower slopes on the hill. Devotees, however, have been asking for permission to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar located around 50 metres from the dargah.

A 1920 property suit was followed by a 1923 decree which allocated most of the hill to the temple and some parts, the steps leading to the mosque and the hillock on which the mosque and flagstaff and Nellithope, to the mosque. This decree was restored in 1931. These demarcated areas have come up during arguments over Deepathoon and the annual Karthigai Deepam ceremony.

Apart from the rituals' location, the dispute is also over the hilltop's ownership and status, as well as the stone pillar being associated with the ritual or just a survey stone.

The Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy temple and the Sikandar Badusha Dargah are located on the hill. | ANI

1996 Madras HC Ruling

In November 1996, the Madras High Court said the Deepam should be lit at the traditional mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple. Subject to conditions, the ruling left room to light the Deepam at a location 15 metres away from the dargah, while also ensuring access to the steps and Nellithope.

2025 Litigation

Rama Ravikumar filed a plea in November 2025 seeking permission to light the Deepam at Deepathoon. The temple had opposed the request, stating it would continue the practice at the Uchipillaiyar mandapam.

A month later, the court directed the temple to facilitate the lighting of the Deepam at the Deepathoon, apart from the traditional spot. But the lamp was not lit there three days later, leading to contempt proceedings against temple and district administration officials.

A division bench of the Madras High Court upheld the direction in January, a decision later challenged by the state government. The Hindu Dharma Parishad too moved an application earlier this month seeking CRPF deployment to ensure devotees could light the lamp at the pillar on November 24.

Supreme Court's November 20 Order

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi permitted the lighting of the Deepam at Deepathoon on 24 November as a one-time arrangement. The ceremony was directed to be conducted by a restricted team authorised by the Devasthanam.

When The Day Arrived

On November 24, the lamp was not lit at the Deepathoon. A preliminary status report filed before the Supreme Court on 25 November by Madurai Collector Nishant Krishna said the district administration had made arrangements to implement the order. The arrangements included a 10-member team and an over 5,700-member strong police detail. The report said the temple's board decided to light the lamp at Uchipillaiyar Deepa Mandapam. BJP and Hindu Munnani members and devotees staged a protest at the site, alleging non-compliance with the Supreme Court directive.

On the same day, five petitions were filed before the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench in this regard. They ranged from restrictions on movement and gathering, while others sought permission to watch the Deepam from nearby areas. The court allowed the devotees to watch from the ground level, but not climb the hill. The eptitions were disposed following state assurance that the top court's directions will be followed.

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