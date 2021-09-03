Sample question papers for classes 10 and 12 term 1 exams 2021-22 out on CBSE website cbseacademic.nic.in

The sample question papers for classes 10 and 12 term 1 exams 2021-22 are now available at the CBSE website http://www.cbseacademic.nic.in at the links given below.

Sample Papers Class 10:

http://cbseacademic.nic.in/SQP_CLASSX_2021-22.html

Sample Papers Class 12:

http://cbseacademic.nic.in/SQP_CLASSXII_2021-22.html

The CBSE released a notification in July announcing a new scheme for 2021-22 wherein the academic year will be divided into two halves with approximately 50% syllabus in each term. The first term exam will be held in November.

The decision was taken to increase the probability of having a board-conducted exam for Classes 10 and 12 at the end of the academic session.

The syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 will be divided into two terms by following a systematic approach by looking into the interconnectivity of concepts and topics by the subject experts and the board will conduct examinations at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus.

The syllabus for board exam 2022 will be rationalised similar to that of the last academic session to be notified in July 2021.

