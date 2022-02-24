Samiran Gupta to lead public policy team for Twitter in India

Samiran Gupta will lead microblogging platform Twitter's public policy and philanthropy efforts in India and South Asia.

Prior to joining Twitter, Gupta was the head of stakeholder engagement in South Asia for ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers).

"Thrilled to join @Twitter to lead the Public @Policy team's work to engage with govts, NGOs, and partners in India & SouthAsia. Can't wait to get started with the incredible @Policy team and contribute towards an Internet that is a global force for good," Gupta tweeted on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention that big social media platforms have drawn flak in the past over hate speech, misinformation and fake news circulating on their platforms.

The government had notified IT rules last year to make digital intermediaries more accountable and responsible for content hosted on their platforms.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 07:13 PM IST