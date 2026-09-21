'Samajwadi Party Will Return To Power In Uttar Pradesh With Record Seats In 2027,' Says Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav | File Image

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed that the party would win a record number of seats and form the government in Uttar Pradesh after the 2027 Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference at the SP state headquarters, Yadav attacked the BJP government over unemployment, inflation, law and order, corruption and recruitment, saying the ruling party had nothing to show voters ahead of the elections.

"The BJP has no solution to inflation and unemployment. Law and order has collapsed and corruption is at its peak. The public is against the BJP, which is why it has resorted to negative campaigning," he said.

Yadav alleged that the BJP government had deprived the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) sections of their rights and claimed that more than 11,000 government posts had been affected by irregularities. He said the SP had released an audit report on the issue but the government had not given a response.

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He also alleged that more than 20 recruitment examination papers had been leaked in Uttar Pradesh and claimed this was being done deliberately to promote outsourcing. According to Yadav, reservations and regular salaries have to be provided in government recruitment, while outsourcing allows agencies to handle appointments and payments.

Yadav accused the government of "deliberately insulting" PDA communities and alleged that statues of B R Ambedkar had been damaged at several places in the state. He claimed that FIRs were often registered against unidentified persons without effective action.

On law and order, Yadav alleged that crimes against women had increased and that people were not getting justice. Referring to the Hathras case and deaths in police custody, he said an SP government would ensure action against those responsible.

He also attacked the health system, alleging that poor patients were not receiving medicines and treatment in government hospitals and that fake medicines were being seized at several places.

Yadav said the SP would act on feedback received from party workers and step up its campaign among voters. "The day the election dates are announced, the BJP will lose," he said, claiming that people were ready to remove the BJP government.

Yadav said the SP would restore the rule of law and take action against those responsible for wrongdoing if voted to power in 2027.