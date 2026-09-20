Om Prakash Rajbhar Attacks Akhilesh Yadav Over PDA Slogan, Raises Dalit Rights Issues | AI Representational Image

Lucknow, September 20: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar made a sharp attack on Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday. He called the Samajwadi Party president's PDA slogan a farce. Sometimes the PDA stands for Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak and sometimes P becomes Pandit and A becomes Ahir. At other times A becomes Aadhi Aabadi or Agda, said the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP).

Akhilesh hates dalits icons

Rajbhar further said the Samajwadi President hates dalits and their icons. He even hates their statues. When the Samajwadi Party government was in power, their goons demolished numerous statues of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. Whether it be Jaunpur, Mau, Sitapur or Azamgarh, numerous statues were broken in various districts during his government.

Dalit Gram Pradhan was beaten to death in Agra

Omprakash Rajbhar said during the SP government a dalit Gram Pradhan was beaten to death by goons. His only fault was that he didn't vote for the Samajwadi Party. Rajbhar said that if Samajwadi Party leaders look at the data concerning Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, they will find that atrocities against Dalits increased several times during the Akhilesh Yadav government. He also claimed that the highest number of incidents involving the breaking of statues of Babasaheb Ambedkar occurred during the Samajwadi Party government.

‘SP voters are at the forefront of atrocities against Dalits’

Om Prakash Rajbhar said that even today, in cases of atrocities against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh, Yadavs and Muslims—whom he described as SP voters—are at the forefront. He said that no one is unaware of the views held by Akhilesh Yadav and his Saifai family towards BSP supremo Mayawati. Referring to the Lucknow Guest House incident, Rajbhar alleged that SP workers wanted to kill Mayawati. He claimed that had BJP workers not been there, Mayawati might have been killed. He said her life was saved with great difficulty.

Crime against dalit daughters was at forefront during SP government

Om Prakash Rajbhar said that Akhilesh Yadav talks about Dalit dignity, but everyone knows how much crime was committed against Dalit women during his government. He said that times have changed now. According to Rajbhar, under the Yogi government, Dalit icons are being honoured and Dalit leaders are being given a new identity. He said the government has recently allocated ₹500 crore for replacing old statues, constructing boundary walls and carrying out other beautification work in parks named after great personalities, and that work has begun at various locations.

The blue scarf is a noose around Akhilesh’s neck

Om Prakash Rajbhar also took a dig at Akhilesh Yadav’s blue scarf. He said Akhilesh Yadav believes that he can win votes by invoking Babasaheb Dr. Ambedkar, but the blue scarf around his neck itself has become a noose around his neck. He said that the red cap on his head and the blue scarf around his neck remind people of the events of June 2, 1995, and of what the Samajwadi Party did to Mayawati during the Guest House incident.

Ended reservation in promotions, removed parks and districts named after great personalities

Rajbhar alleged that Akhilesh Yadav ended reservation in promotions. He also alleged that Akhilesh Yadav worked to abolish parks and districts named after Dalit icons, including Babasaheb Ambedkar. He further alleged that schemes created in the names of great personalities for the upliftment and development of Dalits were also discontinued during the Akhilesh Yadav government.

Honour of all great personalities secure under Yogi government

Om Prakash Rajbhar said that today, under the Yogi government, the honour of all great personalities is secure and that no such incident is taking place anywhere. He said that if the kind of thinking reflected in the work being done by the present government regarding great personalities had emerged in Akhilesh Yadav’s mind while he was in power, perhaps some progress could have been made. He concluded by saying that the political approach being pursued by Akhilesh Yadav would once again face a setback in 2027.