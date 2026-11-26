Akhilesh Yadav, along with Samajwadi Party leaders, launch party manifesto. | X

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday unveiled the party's manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections titled "Sattais Ka Sankalp". While releasing the manifesto, he said "ache din" (good days) never came but "bure din" (bad days) are about to be left behind. At the centre of the party's election promises lies their PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) pitch, alongside employment, education, farmers' welfare and social justice.

Here Are The Key Takeaways:

Jobs: The party promised 25 lakh government jobs over five years should it come to power, along with a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 for unemployed graduates till they secure a job. This is apart from the promise to create two to three crore employment opportunities in other sectors over five years.

Farmers: Farm loan waiver and minimum support prices (MSP) for 23 crops and milk.

Education: The SP has promised the reopening of 26,000 primary schools and a comeback of the scheme that provides free laptops to students who pass Class 12. The party assured stringent measures to prevent exam leaks and a transparent examination and recruitment processes.

Health: Rs 10 lakh health insurance for people below the poverty line (BPL).

Women: The party has promised an annual financial assistance of Rs 40,000 for women.

Entrepreneurship: The party announced financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh for individuals seeking to start self-employment ventures.

The manifesto features a promise of 300 units of free electricity to domestic consumers and free medical treatment for economically weaker sections. Further, among other provisions are AI-based technology for policing, safety for women, quicker justice through fast-track courts, the return of the Old Pension Scheme and the bringing back of state honour Yash Bharti award.

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