'Failed Rocket, Checkmate Politics': CM Yogi Takes Swipe At Rahul, Akhilesh Ahead Of UP Elections 2027 | File Pic

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Congress alliance, claiming that the partnership had failed even before the 2027 Assembly elections. Speaking at a media summit in Lucknow on Wednesday, he described the opposition's political understanding as an exercise in “checkmate politics”.

Taking a swipe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Yogi said their alliance previously faced setbacks after election results, but this time its differences had surfaced before the polls. He questioned the timing of SP's candidate announcements while seat-sharing discussions with Congress were still underway.

The Chief Minister said alliances must follow certain principles, rules and mutual understanding, alleging that the two parties lacked coordination. He also dismissed reports of differences within the NDA, asserting that allies, including the Nishad Party and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, would contest together.

Commenting on Akhilesh Yadav's Ayodhya visit, Yogi said the SP leadership should apologise to Ram devotees over the events of the 1990s.

He also described Rahul Gandhi as a “failed rocket” during a rapid-fire interaction.

On governance, Yogi highlighted Uttar Pradesh's investment, infrastructure and employment initiatives, claiming that nearly 9.75 lakh youths had received government appointment letters since 2018.

He also said the BJP's political vision was guided by nationalism and the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Samman”.