Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav hospitalised again in Lucknow

Lucknow: A day after he was discharged, Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted back into the Medanta hospital, late on Sunday night, after he complained of stomach pain.
This is the second time in the past five days that Mulayam had to be hospitalized. Earlier, he was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and discharged on Saturday. He was said to be suffering from chronic constipation and had undergone colonoscopy.
"There is swelling in his intestines but he is stable and should recover soon. Gastro-surgeon are monitoring his health," said Dr Rakesh Kapoor, director of the Medanta hospital.
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav on Sunday said Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's health is fine and urged the people to pray for his long life.
"For the last 2-3 days, many well-wishers were worried about the health of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is the source of inspiration and energy to all of us. 'Netaji ji' is healthy by the grace of God. Pray to God that Neta ji lives long and stays healthy and keeps giving direction to the country and society," Mulayam's brother Shivpal tweeted in Hindi.
