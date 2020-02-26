Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, wife, son sent to jail in fake birth certificate case

Samajwadi Party’s Member of Parliament from Rampur, Azam Khan along with his son Abdullah Azam and wife Tazeen Fatima have been sent to seven-day judicial custody by a local court in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Azam Khan and Tazeen Fatima have been sent to judicial custody on Wednesday in a case pertaining to fake birth certificate produced by son Abdullah Azam during the Assembly polls in 2017.

Khan’s family applied for bail. However, it was denied. The next hearing in the case has been fixed on March 2. Heavy police force has been deployed in Rampur Jail premises and also at the residence of Azam Khan.Abdullah won Suar seat but his birth certificate was challenged in the court.

The Allahabad High Court had disqualified him from the state Assembly for being less than 25 years of age at the time of election.The petition was filed by Bahujan Samaj Party’s Nawab Kazim Ali, his contender in the election, who had alleged that Abdullah was born in 1993 instead of 1990 which he had mentioned in his poll affidavit, thus making him ineligible for contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2017.

Abdullah had earlier been accused of possessing two PAN cards as well.Abdullah Azam was detained in August for hindering investigation as the premises were being raided to recover books stolen from a 250-year-old madrasa.

Over 80 cases have been registered against Azam Khan, many of which are about land encroachment by Mohammad Ali Jauhar University of which he is the chancellor.

Reacting to Azam’s arrest, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said his government was cleaning all the "dirt", whichever form it might be.Speaking in the state assembly, the chief minister noted, "Virus grows in dirt. There is a campaign to clean this kind of dirt."

