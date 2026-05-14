Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Feeds Chocolate To Grieving Niece During Prateek Yadav's Last Rites | Video | X @faridulhasan98

An atmosphere of grief and emotional support surrounded the final rites of Prateek Yadav in Lucknow, where Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav was seen sitting beside Prateek's daughter during the cremation ceremony. The visuals from the cremation reflected the family's profound sorrow as relatives and close associates gathered to bid an emotional farewell to Prateek, whose sudden death has deeply saddened well-wishers.

One particularly touching moment from Baikunth Dham drew attention on social media, where Akhilesh was seen feeding chocolate to Prateek's youngest daughter and gently caressing her head during the final rites. The emotional gesture reflected a sense of warmth, care and familial support for the bereaved family.

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Prateek Yadav, the younger brother of Akhilesh Yadav, passed away at the age of 38 in Lucknow on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest linked to severe pulmonary clotting. According to doctors, he was brought to the Civil Hospital at around 6 am by his brother-in-law, Aman Singh Bisht. However, he was declared dead on arrival, as his heart had already stopped functioning.

A postmortem conducted at Lucknow Medical College later revealed that large blood clots had developed in his lungs, leading to pulmonary thromboembolism. This condition, in which blood clots obstruct the arteries in the lungs, can severely affect oxygen supply and heart function, often proving fatal.

Sources said Prateek had recently been under medical care after being admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow on April 30, when his condition worsened. Though there were reports of temporary improvement, he was later brought home without formal discharge.

Who was Prateek Yadav?

Prateek Yadav was the son of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhna Yadav. He was also the stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav and the husband of Aparna Yadav. An MBA graduate from the University of Leeds, he was known as a real estate developer and fitness enthusiast. Beyond his professional life, he was associated with animal welfare initiatives and supported efforts related to the protection and care of animals.