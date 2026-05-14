'Emotional Farewell': Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Stands By Prateek Yadav's Daughter During Last Rites In Lucknow | X @darshak_24

In a deeply emotional moment of grief and family support, Prateek Yadav’s daughter was seen sitting beside Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav during Prateek’s last rites in Lucknow. Visuals from the cremation ceremony captured the family’s sorrow as they gathered to bid farewell to Prateek, whose untimely demise left relatives and well-wishers in shock.

Prateek Yadav, the younger brother of Akhilesh Yadav, passed away at the age of 38 in Lucknow on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest linked to severe pulmonary clotting. According to doctors, he was brought to the Civil Hospital at around 6 am by his brother-in-law, Aman Singh Bisht. However, he was declared dead on arrival, as his heart had already stopped functioning.

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Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Condoles Demise Of Aparna Yadav’s Husband Prateek Yadav

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A postmortem conducted at Lucknow Medical College later revealed that large blood clots had developed in his lungs, leading to pulmonary thromboembolism. This condition, in which blood clots obstruct the arteries in the lungs, can severely affect oxygen supply and heart function, often proving fatal.

Sources said Prateek had recently been under medical care after being admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow on April 30, when his condition worsened. Though there were reports of temporary improvement, he was later brought home without formal discharge.

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Who was Prateek Yadav?

Prateek Yadav was the son of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhna Yadav. He was also the stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav and the husband of Aparna Yadav. An MBA graduate from the University of Leeds, he was known as a real estate developer and fitness enthusiast. Beyond his professional life, he was associated with animal welfare initiatives and supported efforts related to the protection and care of animals.