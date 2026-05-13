Prateek Yadav Dies At 38: Mulayam Singh's Son & Akhilesh's Stepbrother Had Once Driven A Formula 1 Car At Circuit De Catalunya | Video

Prateek Yadav/Instagram

Prateek Yadav, son of veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav, has died in Lucknow at the age of 38, leaving behind a strong association with sports, fitness, and public sporting events.

Known for his passion for athletics and active lifestyle, Prateek was frequently seen attending major sporting events and engaging with the fitness community. He was widely recognized as a sports enthusiast who maintained a low public profile but remained closely connected to the world of training and physical well-being.

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One of the most talked-about moments from his sporting journey was his experience driving a Formula 1 car at the iconic Circuit de Catalunya, a rare opportunity that highlighted his deep interest in high-performance motorsport and adrenaline-driven experiences.

Beyond motorsport, Prateek was also deeply invested in fitness entrepreneurship. He owned and operated “Iron Core Fit,” a gym focused on strength training and wellness, reflecting his commitment to promoting a disciplined and health-oriented lifestyle.

His passing marks a sudden and emotional loss for his family and those who knew him personally. Coming from one of Uttar Pradesh’s most prominent political families, Prateek Yadav nonetheless carved out his own identity centered on sports enthusiasm and fitness advocacy.