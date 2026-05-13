Prateek Yadav Dies At 38: Mulayam Singh's Son & Akhilesh's Step-Brother Was A Gym Owner Known For His Fitness

The fitness and political worlds in Uttar Pradesh were left in shock as news broke of Prateek Yadav’s untimely passing at just 38. The son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother to former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Prateek died early Wednesday morning in Lucknow. As per media reports, he was rushed to Civil Hospital after a sudden deterioration in his health but was declared dead on arrival.

Remembering Prateek's love for fitness

Prateek was much more than a political family scion; he carved his own path through a passion for fitness and entrepreneurship. As the owner of Iron Core Fit, a popular gym in Lucknow, he became well-known in the city’s fitness community. He often shared fitness video on his Instagram handle, sharing motivation to his followers.

His transformation story even earned international recognition in September 2012, when he was featured as the "international transformation of the month" on a prominent bodybuilding website. Prateek often credited a motivating pep talk from his father as the driving force behind his dedication to fitness.

More about Prateek

Prateek was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhna Gupta. He was married to Aparna Yadav and was known for maintaining a low profile despite his high-profile lineage.

Academically, Prateek was an MBA graduate from the University of Leeds, bringing a professional lens to his business ventures, which included real estate development.

Read Also Who Was Dr Radhakrishnan Pillai? Renowned Mumbai Author Who Died In Mangalore At 50

His multifaceted interests also extended to animal welfare. Through his organisation, Jeev Ashray, Prateek reportedly was actively involved in rescuing, feeding, and caring for stray animals, making a positive impact on the community.