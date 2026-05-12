Who Was Dr Radhakrishnan Pillai? Renowned Mumbai Author Who Died In Mangalore At 50

Mumbai: Renowned Mumbai-based author, speaker and knowledge coach Radhakrishnan Pillai passed away following a cardiac arrest in Mangaluru on Monday night. He was 50. Widely known for bringing the teachings of ancient strategist Chanakya to modern readers, Dr Pillai built a strong following through his books, lectures and public appearances across the country. His sudden demise has left the literary and academic community in shock.

Dr Pillai authored 24 books during his career, many of which became bestsellers, especially his widely popular Chanakya series. His writings blended history, leadership and management lessons in a simple and relatable style, making them popular among students, professionals and entrepreneurs. A familiar face at literature festivals, corporate events and college gatherings, he was admired for his engaging speaking style and passion for Indian knowledge systems.

Who Was Radhakrishnan Pillai?

Radhakrishnan Pillai was a distinguished scholar, author, and leadership mentor with extensive expertise spanning philosophy, management, and applied leadership.

He earned his PhD in Philosophy from the University of Mumbai, where he conducted pioneering research on Kautilya’s Arthashastra, the 4th-century BCE treatise on governance, economics, and strategy, according to the Hindu University of America website.

The National Award-winning author had written 24 bestselling books, mainly on Chanakya. Some of these include Corporate Chanakya (2010), Chanakya in You (2015), Chanakya in Daily Life (2016), Chanakya and the Art of War (2019), and Chanakya’s 100 Best Sutras: Ageless Wisdom for Unlocking Your Potential and Achieving Your Goals (2023).

He was the Director of the Chanakya International Institute of Leadership Studies, University of Mumbai, since 2016, and Chief Mentor at Chanakya Aanvikshiki Pvt. Ltd. since 2014.

His mission focused on: "to translate Chanakya's teachings into practical tools for today’s leaders. From mentoring PhD scholars at the University of Mumbai to guiding CEOs, government officials, and young professionals, I have worked across generations to shape leadership grounded in Indian thought and relevant to the global stage."

Dr Radhakrishnan Pillai Last Post

Just before his passing, Dr Radhakrishnan Pillai shared a reflective thought on leadership that captured his lifelong philosophy of learning from Indian wisdom traditions. In his last post, he wrote: "Leadership is being at the top. Guru guided. No, it's being at the centre."