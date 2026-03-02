Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Clarity From Centre On India’s Stand In Iran Conflict

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav | X @ANI

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has urged the Central government to clearly articulate its position on the ongoing conflict involving Iran, stating that the country deserves to know whether India stands with war or with peace.

Addressing the media, Yadav said that in the backdrop of reports of deadly attacks impacting everyone from top officials to ordinary citizens in Iran, the Government of India must come forward with a transparent and unambiguous stance. He questioned what diplomatic initiatives are being undertaken by India as a neutral nation to help de escalate tensions and facilitate the restoration of peace.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister emphasized that India has traditionally upheld the values of non alignment and peaceful coexistence, and therefore its role in times of global conflict carries significant moral and diplomatic weight. He said the Centre should explain what concrete steps are being taken at international forums and through bilateral channels to push for an immediate halt to hostilities.

Yadav also called on the government to ensure that all reports related to casualties and developments in the war are thoroughly verified before being shared with the public. He noted that wartime information is often influenced by strategy and propaganda, making independent confirmation essential. “The government must present the truth before the people. In times of war, misinformation can spread rapidly and create confusion,” he said.

Expressing deep concern over the humanitarian consequences of the conflict, Yadav said that the loss of human lives is tragic under any circumstances. “It is extremely unfortunate when humanity itself becomes a casualty. Every nation must act responsibly and exercise restraint,” he said, adding that global peace should be the priority for all countries involved.