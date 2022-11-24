Salman Rushdie's house in Himachal Pradesh attacked; care taker gets death threat by miscreants

e-Paper Get App
The bungalow of writer Salman Rushdie's named Anees Villa at Forest Road in Solan has been vandalized by some people, regarding which the Solan Police has started an investigation.

According to the information received from the police, Rajesh Tripathi, a resident of Anees Villa, complained to the police that he had Salman Rushdie's house's special power of attorney. That's why he takes care of the house.

On the afternoon of November 23, when he was present at Anees Villa with Salman Rushdie's family friend Rani Shankardas and her son Aniruddha Shankardas, Govind Ram along with his son and some other people entered illegally.

Using a large hammer, Govind Ram shattered the locks on two doors, the room's latch, and the mirror. Govind Ram, his son, and others intimidated and abused him when he attempted to stop them. He also made death threats.

The police are investigating the matter.

